Yogi hails successof G-20 summit

Lucknow: As the G-20 Summit in India closed, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, hailed the "success of the summit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi". The chief minister said: "For the welfare of the world, all nations should imbibe the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam'.

PM Modi formally closed the G-20 Summit in New Delhi by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil will take over the bloc’s presidency on December 1.

Yogi, who had returned to Lucknow on Sunday morning after attending the G-20 ceremonial dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu the night before, made a series of posts on X about India’s presidency of the G-20.

Yogi wrote in Hindi: “The G-20 Summit under the glorious leadership of PM Narendra Modi concluded today and is headed strongly in achieving its goals.”

“This summit will prove a milestone in the attainment of the spirit of One Earth-One Family-One Future”, he said and added: “It was historic that the G-20 members unanimously adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration under India’s presidency of G-20”.

“Gratitude to the PM and all the members for the collective efforts for a prosperous future. ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas’, the mantra of PM Narendra Modi has now become a guide for humanity. And the inclusion of the African Union as the permanent member of the G-20 because of special efforts by India symbolises this mantra”, Yogi said.

The chief minister said: “For the welfare of the world, all nations should imbibe the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ ( all the world is a family) and move forward with a human-centric approach.”