Yogi hands over 72 EWS flats built on land recovered from Mukhtar Ansari

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over flats, built on land freed from the illegal possession of Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow’s Dalibagh area, to 72 economically weaker section (EWS) families. The housing project, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, is part of the state government’s campaign to reclaim illegally occupied land and use it for public welfare. CM Yogi Adityanath handing over the allotment letter to a beneficiary during an event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

During a ceremony held at Ekta Van in Jiamau, CM Yogi distributed allotment letters to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

Calling the initiative a “symbol of justice for the poor and punishment for the mafia,” the chief minister said the state government has sent out a strong message that no one can encroach on public or private land.

“This is not just the distribution of houses; it is a declaration that the poor will now live on land once occupied by the mafia. Those who used to glorify the mafia and recite ‘Fatiha’ at their graves must know that such times are over,” Yogi said.

Announcing a new employment initiative, CM Yogi said the government will soon establish Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Centres in all 75 districts. These centres will connect youth with local employment by developing industrial clusters and providing skill training. “The life of Sardar Patel inspires unity, honesty, and public service. These centres will take that inspiration forward,” he added.

Yogi said these flats, valued at around ₹1 crore in future, stand as proof that the government prioritises dignity and equality for the poor. “Every poor and needy family will have a roof over their head and live with dignity in the new Uttar Pradesh.”

The chief minister said that under his government, land once associated with crime and fear is being transformed into centres of hope and development. “Anyone who grabs the land of the poor or public property will face strict action. This is the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh, where tradition walks hand-in-hand with development,” he added.

Reaffirming his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards mafia and criminals, CM Yogi said that since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a fundamental transformation. “For 8.5 years, we have acted firmly against every mafia - from east to west and from north to south. The era when the mafia mocked the Constitution and officials bowed before them is over,” he asserted.

He also attacked the opposition, accusing them of patronising the mafia and exploiting the poor. “The opposition that embraces the mafia robs the poor of their rights. Those who once ran kidnapping industries and spread terror in the state now visit their graves for political gain. The government will continue to act against such people,” Yogi said.