Yogi links pre-2017 neglect of anganwadi centres in UP to liquor mafia’s influence

In a sharp attack on the previous government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said before 2017, even the supply of supplementary nutrition material for children in the state was influenced by liquor mafia and that most of the anganwadi centres in the state were dilapidated at the time. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the launch of Rashtriya Poshan Maah in Varanasi on Wednesday. (SOURCED)

He was speaking at the launch of the ninth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) under the theme ‘Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Zimmedari’ (Our Anganwadi, Our Responsibility) at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre (RICCC) in Varanasi. The campaign will run from September 9 to October 8.

Adityanath said his government improved the condition of anganwadi centres, developing them into ‘model’ centres for the first time with an investment of ₹30 lakh each.

Over the past nine-and-a-half years, more than 70,000 centres have been revamped, he said.

“Before 2017, anganwadi centres were in a dilapidated state, lacking facilities like drinking water, and toilets. Most anganwadi centres were filthy,” he said.

“When we took office in 2017, we asked why the centres were neglected? Then I discovered that a liquor mafia figure in Uttar Pradesh was supplying the nutrition material,” he said.

“Rations did not reach anganwadi centres for three months at a stretch and children used to come to the centres carrying their own mats. After 2017, the government changed the supplementary nutrition distribution system and ensured transparency and accountability,” he said.

He emphasised that investment in nutrition never goes to waste, as it yields lifelong benefits in the form of healthier children, empowered families and a stronger nation.

Linking the concept of an ideal system of governance with Ram Rajya, the chief minister referred to the lines of Goswami Tulsidas, “Nahin daridra kou dukhi na deena. Nahin kou abudh na lachhan heena.”

“Its meaning is a system where no one is poor, unhappy, deprived, weak or helpless and every person can contribute to building a healthy and capable society. With this thinking, Central and state governments are working to strengthen maternal and child nutrition, women’s health, early education and the Anganwadi system,” he said.

“The change we see today is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He took steps in 2014 to strengthen the foundation of the country, building on the work he had implemented on the ground in Gujarat since 2001,” he added.

He explained that five key themes have been included in this year’s campaign: dietary diversity and protein-rich food; fresh, hot cooked meals at centres; community ownership and participation; nutrition and early childhood development; and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He further stated that over ₹2,100 crore has been provided to 50 million mothers through these centres.

Recalling a visit to an anganwadi centre in Kanpur, he highlighted the excellent work being done at these centres now.

“As we approach the centenary of independence, we aim to build a self-reliant and developed India, with empowered anganwadi centres at its core,” he said.

He also said approval has been granted to provide two sets of uniforms to children in Bal Vatikas.

The Basic Shiksha Parishad is providing uniforms, sweaters, bags, shoes, and socks to 16 million children. Under ‘Project Alankar,’ new buildings are being provided for secondary education institutions, with funds allocated for the renovation of 2,100 school buildings that are over 40 years old, he said.

“Before 2017, anganwadi workers staged protests over honorarium and facilities. At that time, they received an honorarium of only ₹3,000, which the present government has increased to ₹12,000, four times the earlier amount. The honorarium of helpers has also been increased to ₹6,000. Along with this, a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh has also been provided to anganwadi workers, helpers and their families. Smartphones have already been provided to around 1.56 lakh anganwadi workers and arrangements are being made to provide them to the remaining workers as well,” he said.

“Around 1.90 lakh (190,000) anganwadi centres have been sanctioned in the state and services are being provided through 897 child development projects. Nutrition services are reaching around 1.56 crore beneficiaries every month. Around 35.46 lakh children are being provided hot-cooked meals, while the weight, stunting and health of around 46 lakh children are being regularly monitored,” he said.

Annapurna Devi, the Union minister for women and child development, Savitri Thakur, Union minister of state for women and child development, and Baby Rani Maurya, Uttar Pradesh minister for women welfare and child development, were present on the occasion.

The chief minister interacted with an anganwadi helper from Odisha and an anganwadi worker from Gorakhpur. He discussed the role of anganwadi centres in the development of malnourished children with the helper from Odisha, while the worker from Basiyapur village in Gorakhpur mentioned that the chief minister had visited her village, a fact Adityanath acknowledged.

Prior to the formal launch, the dignitaries visited the Poshan Mela at the venue, showcasing nutrition-focused innovations, local nutritious foods and best practices from anganwadi centres.