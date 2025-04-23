Yogi offers condolences to father of Pahalgam terror attack victim

KANPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences following the death of Shubham Dwivedi, 30, from Kanpur, in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Monday. Dwivedi, who got married on February 12 this year, was on a family vacation to the Valley — his first after marriage— when he was shot dead in front of his wife. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

According to the family, the assailant opened fire from a close range after asking the group’s religious identity. Dwivedi’s wife, Ashanya, 27, was present when the attack occurred.

The chief minister spoke to Shubham’s father, Sanjay Dwivedi, over the phone, offering condolences and assuring the family of the full support of the Uttar Pradesh government. He directed state officials to ensure Shubham’s mortal remains are transported to Kanpur with full respect.

In a post on his official X account, the CM wrote: “The death of Shubham Dwivedi ji of Kanpur in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad. I spoke to his father, Mr Sanjay Dwivedi, over the phone and expressed my condolences. In this hour of grief, the UP government stands with the family with full commitment. The officials concerned have been directed to send the mortal remains to Kanpur with full respect. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow.”