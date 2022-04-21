Yogi orders construction of new jails, use of more technology for prison security in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones in Uttar Pradesh to deal with overcrowding.
Yogi also said more technology should be used for the security of prisons.
He was viewing a presentation by the prison administration and reforms department.
“To solve the problem of overcrowding of prisoners in jails, new barracks should be constructed in old jails. Land should be purchased for the construction of district jails in Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar,” he said. Action should be also initiated for the construction of district jails in Amethi, Hathras, Auraiya, Hapur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Amroha, Sambhal, Kushinagar and Mahoba, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Restoration of seven video conferencing units and establishment of multi-conferencing units should be completed at the prison headquarters in 100 days, he said.
Yogi said there should be a facility of sanitary napkins, dispensers, and incinerators at the women’s help desk. He said the Women helpline 1090 should be given the status of ‘Public Safety Awareness Point’
The existing policy regarding premature release of prisoners should be amended within 100 days, he said.
Prisons should be developed as a correction homes, Yogi said.
“Sometimes, an innocent person also has to go to jail. In order to connect the prisoners with the mainstream of the society, the reputed voluntary organizations of the district, natural farming, MSME units and skill development mission should also be linked,” Yogi said.
‘SECRETARIAT SHOULD BE FREE OF TOUTS’
The chief minister said the secretariat should be kept free from touts. Field officers should not be called unnecessarily to the secretariat as it wastes time and money, he said. He directed that no file should be kept pending at any table for more than three days.
He was viewing a presentation by the appointments and personnel department.
TIMEBOUND SELECTION
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government is committed to filling all the vacancies expeditiously. Arrangements should be made for an online portal to send requisitions in time for timebound selection for vacant posts.
REQUISITION FOR RECRUITMENT BY MAY 31
Requisition for the direct recruitment of the upcoming selection year should be sent by all the departments before May 31, so that the process of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment can be started, he said.
TRANSFER OF STAFF
For transparent and corruption-free good governance, an effective system of transfer of staff should be implemented , he said. For uniformity, seniority-based departmental promotions should be implemented, Yogi added.
DEPARTMENTAL PROMOTIONS BY SEPT 30
Adityanath said that due to non-promotion on time, the morale of departmental personnel has been impacted. He asked the officials to ensure all such promotions are done across departments by September 30 this year. The annual transfer policy for 2022-23 to 2026-27 should be issued by the end of April, he said.
Along with recruitment, emphasis should also be laid on modernisation over training, he said.
HEALTH COVER FOR HOME GUARDS
Home guard volunteers should be given the benefit of health insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the chief minister said while viewing a presentation..
-
City sees hottest April day in eight years after first pre-monsoon drizzle
Even as the city woke up to an overcast sky with first pre-monsoon drizzle being reported in isolated places, Thursday turned out to be the hottest April day in eight years. India Meteorological Department's Santacruz monitoring station – representative for Mumbai – put the maximum daytime temperature at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Thursday is also significantly hotter than the highest temperature recorded in April last year - 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7.
-
Thane Municipal Corporation has over 4,000 Covid beds in case of a probable fourth wave
Thane Municipal Corporation's current Covid positivity rate is 1.73%. The active cases have slightly increased from last week's 15. However, hospitalisation continues to be low with only six patients admitted in Covid health centres. TMC recorded 18 positive cases on Thursday. The number was 19 on March 10. On a daily basis, there are more than 700 Covid tests conducted. These include 512 rapid antigen tests and 232 RT-PCR.
-
‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum
The Mumbai Police on Thursday said it is capable of handling every situation, this in wake of the May 3 ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asking loudspeakers from the mosques be removed. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also said that the police were prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front amid Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum.
-
Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 762. Of the 179 cases, Mumbai saw 91 infections during this period. The state also registered one death due to the virus, taking the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,47,831. As many as 106 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours.
-
Even if 4th wave comes, it could be milder; NMMC official says it’s ready to tackle it
Even as Covid cases are still in single digits, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation says the fourth wave cannot be ruled out. As of now, only the CIDCO facility is partially functioning but the corporation is ready to tackle the fourth wave. Due to the non-cooperation of the public, the average testing too has gone down from 4,000 to 3,000. Currently, there are 20 active cases with an average of three positive cases daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics