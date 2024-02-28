Yogi: Previous govts were sympathizers of rioters

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the previous opposition party governments, saying they were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which played crucial role in handling communal riots and violence in the state. The CM announced that a special security force will be formed in UP soon, and mentioned the establishment of the SDRF, forensic lab at zone range levels and forensic institute in UP, adding that the SSF is also in charge of ensuring security at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

He added that his government reorganised the disbanded units of the PAC.

Inaugurating and laying foundation of 144 infrastructure development projects worth ₹2,310 crore for the UP Police at a function in Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, Adityanath underscored the crucial role of the police in the changed perception of the state.

He said: “As a result, UP has now emerged as the biggest investment destination in the country. The state is experiencing prosperity with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The contribution of UP Police towards transformation of the state’s image is crucial. Everyone can feel the hard work of UP Police in the state’s changed perception.”

The CM announced that a special security force will be formed in UP soon, and mentioned the establishment of the SDRF, forensic lab at zone range levels and forensic institute in UP, adding that the SSF is also in charge of ensuring security at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath also appreciated the changes in the behaviour of UP Police, pointing out that speaking politely while in uniform has a very positive impact. He emphasised the importance of following zero-tolerance policy for anti-social and anti-national elements as well as professional mafias, while adopting a sensitive approach towards common citizens and providing justice to them.

The CM informed that UP has become the first state in the country to have cyber police stations in all 75 districts. “Initially, cyber police stations were set up in 18 districts, and the remaining 57 are being inaugurated today. Additionally, a cyber cell has been formed at all 1,523 police stations. Now, cybercrime cases will be addressed at the police station level, eliminating the need to go to the zone or range levels,” he said.

He congratulated the home department for projects worth ₹2,310 crore connecting people of the state and police personnel. “The work to strengthen the infrastructure of the police force in the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India started in 2017 and is progressing well. Prior to that, outsiders were wary of visiting UP, while youths of the state were shy of revealing their identity as a resident of the state,” he remarked.

He added that though new districts were formed, police lines were not established, thus depriving the state police of its soul.

The CM pointed out that in smaller districts today, the tallest buildings belong to the police force, while earlier, they were forced to live in ramshackle buildings with broken beds. “Till 2017, there were little facilities for the police in the barracks to which they returned after working whole day or night,” he asserted.

He said now, every police line of each district, or for that matter every police station, boasts of a hostel, construction of which has either been completed or, is underway, in a high-rise building. He emphasised the importance of fulfilling the needs of police personnel who work 8 to 12 hours, sometimes even 24 hours, serving the people of the state.

Adityanath informed that in the last six years, the government has spent nearly ₹20,000 crore solely to strengthen the police infrastructure.

Yogi said while riots, curfews, insecure traders and daughters were the order in the previous governments, today Uttar Pradesh was poised to become the state with the strongest economy in the country, having brought investments of over ₹10 lakh 24 thousand crores to the ground.

The chief minister said recruitments and promotions were given to policemen as a favour and were not merit-based during that time.

“But, today more than 1,60,000 police personnel have been recruited through a completely fair and transparent means,” he said. He also highlighted that promotions were given to over one and a half lakh police personnel without any discrimination, adding that the government ensured that they were selected from every district while organising skill training programme for them.

“Today, we have three times more capacity than what we had till 2017. Within a short time, we will develop additional training capacity in the PAC units in every district. After that, the state will have the capability to provide training to other states and paramilitary forces across the country,” Yogi added.

During the program held at Lok Bhavan, the CM inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 144 projects totaling more than ₹2310 crore. These projects include laying the foundation stone of medical rooms in 21 police stations, two police lines, two PAC corps, two UP STF corps and 35 police stations.

Additionally, it includes construction of hostels/barracks/inspection rooms for administrative buildings of 3 police stations, residential buildings of 3 police stations, administrative buildings of 3 police posts, and 34 police stations. It also includes hostels in six police lines, and offices for five ATS field units, along with the initiation of seven other miscellaneous construction projects.

Furthermore, cyber cells were launched in 1,523 police stations in 75 districts, cybercrime police stations in 57 districts, anti-corruption organization police stations in 18 divisional headquarters, anti-corruption organization units in 8 districts and tourism police stations in Prayagraj and Kushinagar.