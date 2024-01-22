Yogi shows exemplary hosting skills

During the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath played an exceptional host, ensuring a seamless and well-organised event for which he had been busy for the last over 15 days. And on the Pran Pratishtha day, he welcomed guests and meticulously inspected all temple preparations, an official statement from the state government read. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets guests at the Concecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. (Agency)

Alongside extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi, CM Yogi not only supervised the seamless organisation of the programme, but also actively directed officers to ensure the guests were well taken care of. The guests, in addition to witnessing this historic event, expressed their satisfaction with the hospitality provided by the Yogi government, the release said. Yogi had made nearly half a dozen visits to Ayodhya in the last 15 days to oversee preparations and after the inspection of various spots, including the Ram temple he stayed overnight in the temple town.

In the early morning hours, CM Yogi arrived on the temple premises to extend a warm welcome to the guests. Upon Prime Minister Modi’s arrival, CM Yogi and Governor Anandi Ben Patel welcomed him with ‘Ramnami patakas’ and a bouquet.

The arrival of guests commenced at 8 a.m., with all attendees entering the temple premises through the Janmabhoomi Path. Adorned with Ramnami patkas, they were escorted to their designated seats, the release said.

Notable personalities such as MP Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Ramcharan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Saina Nehwal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Devkinandan Thakur, and Randeep Hooda were among the guests from diverse areas. Special guests added to the grandeur of the historic event, while musical performances by Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan enriched the cultural experience, it added.