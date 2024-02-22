 Yogi, Sitharaman in Gkp today; launch of projects worth ₹1,040 cr likely - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi, Sitharaman in Gkp today; launch of projects worth 1,040 cr likely

Yogi, Sitharaman in Gkp today; launch of projects worth 1,040 cr likely

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Feb 22, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The CM is also likely to lay the foundation stone for 20 development projects, the total worth of which was estimated at ₹1,040 crore, earlier officials said

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to launch a new income tax building in Gorakhpur on Thursday, vice-chairman of Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) Anand Vardhan has confirmed.

The CM would also lay the foundation stone of an international plastic recycling unit worth 300 crore. (File)
The CM is also likely to lay the foundation stone for 20 development projects, the total worth of which was estimated at 1,040 crore, earlier officials said. Among the 20 projects is a residential colony to be built by Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) at Kalesar.

Meanwhile, the scheduled two-day visit to Gorakhpur of the CM was curtailed. The programme for the launch of constructions for 141 smart class had been postponed to a later date, the CM’s camp office at Goraknath temple said.

The CM would also lay the foundation stone of an international plastic recycling unit worth 300 crore.

Later, the CM and the finance minister would leave for Maharajganj.

