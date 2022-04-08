Yogi stresses on importance of ayurveda

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur’s Mahayogi Gorakhnath University had turned into a centre for allopathy and ayurveda medicines.

“The Ayurveda College, established on the university campus, is all set to bring a revolution in the field of medicine and medical education in east UP,” he said.

Yogi, who is chancellor of the university, was interacting with the newly-admitted students of BAMS (first year) at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences, an institution of the university.

After introduction with the 100 BAMS students, the CM said they will play important role in re-establishment of ayurveda. “This will also bring a positive change in the agriculture sector and the livelihood of farmers by promoting herbal farming,” he said.

“Ayurveda will also play an important role in health and wellness of people. The Uttar Pradesh government is opening health wellness centres in every village. The boost in health tourism is a gift of ayurveda. The people are fighting Covid pandemic and the students can use yoga and ayurveda to give them hope of health and wellness,” Yogi said.