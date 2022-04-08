Yogi stresses on importance of ayurveda
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur’s Mahayogi Gorakhnath University had turned into a centre for allopathy and ayurveda medicines.
“The Ayurveda College, established on the university campus, is all set to bring a revolution in the field of medicine and medical education in east UP,” he said.
Yogi, who is chancellor of the university, was interacting with the newly-admitted students of BAMS (first year) at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences, an institution of the university.
After introduction with the 100 BAMS students, the CM said they will play important role in re-establishment of ayurveda. “This will also bring a positive change in the agriculture sector and the livelihood of farmers by promoting herbal farming,” he said.
“Ayurveda will also play an important role in health and wellness of people. The Uttar Pradesh government is opening health wellness centres in every village. The boost in health tourism is a gift of ayurveda. The people are fighting Covid pandemic and the students can use yoga and ayurveda to give them hope of health and wellness,” Yogi said.
Traffic trials planned at three junctions to minimise snarls
The district administration has decided to conduct traffic trials at MDI Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk in the coming weeks to reduce congestion and make the intersections safer for pedestrians. A three-day trial is likely to take place at MDI Chowk from April 15, officials said Friday. To tackle this, additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that the junctions needed comprehensive redesigning along with the introduction of traffic signals.
Medical seat fraud: 13 students cheated of ₹2.53 crore, accused booked
The Yerawada police have lodged an FIR against four-five agents who took ₹2.53 crore from 13 students by promising them admission to MBBS course at a reputed college in Nashik and cheated them. A parent of a student of Ahmednagar district approached the police following which a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Chandrasekhar Deshmukh, Rajendra Kushwaha, Paras Sharma and their accomplices. The agents had taken money from 12 others.
Maharashtra’s revenue collection drops by ₹45K crore in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: The state revenue generation in the financial year 2021-22 stood at ₹3.17 lakh crore -- a shortfall of around ₹45,000 crore -- against the estimated revenue of ₹3.62 lakh crore. During the presentation of the state budget on March 11, the state revised its estimated revenue receipts for FY 21-22 to ₹3.62 lakh crore from ₹3.69 lakh crore citing the third wave-induced lockdown.
Man runs cylinder godown at his residential backyard, arrested
The chief minister's flying squad arrested a 34-year-old man, who operated a godown for storing commercial gas cylinders in the backyard of Yadav's residence at Wazirabad in Sector-52, and seized 425 cylinders from the godown, said police on Friday. Officials said they are investigating if Yadav was using domestic LPG cylinders to refill the commercial cylinders inside the godown. Officials said Yadav had an agreement with a government oil company to supply cylinders to customers.
Probe reasons for delayed FIRs in power theft cases before taking action: UP JEs’ body
The UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineers' Sangathan, a body representing power sector junior engineers in the state, has sharply reacted to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission's (UPERC) directions for action against 1,882 engineers for delaying lodging of first information reports (FIRs) in power theft cases. Sangathan's central patron Satnam Singh also gave some specific examples to substantiate his claim. It is alleged that engineers often delay lodging FIRs deliberately to indulge in bargaining with the accused consumers.
