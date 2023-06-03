Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi to administer online oath to 5800 village heads on June 5

Yogi to administer online oath to 5800 village heads on June 5

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Earlier on June 4, he will virtually inaugurate 5 newly established paediatric intensive care units at community health centres in Bhathat ,Sahjanwa, Pali , Bansgaun and Harnahi in Gorakhpur district.

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will administer online oath to 5800 village heads of 762 town areas on World Environment Day on June 5, to increase the scope of discussion and to bring change in behaviour to save the environment.

The CM would also hold discussion on ‘Tiffin pe Charcha’ with party workers. (Pic for representation)
The CM would also hold discussion on ‘Tiffin pe Charcha’ with party workers. (Pic for representation)

The CM would hold discussion on ‘Tiffin pe Charcha’ with party workers to start the month long campaign on completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Sunday .

Yogi will reach Gorakhpur on Sunday on a two-day visit and take part in a workshop in Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium on ‘Race for Life Circular Economy’ to be organised by the social forestry department.

Earlier on June 4, he will virtually inaugurate 5 newly established paediatric intensive care units at community health centres in Bhathat ,Sahjanwa, Pali , Bansgaun and Harnahi in Gorakhpur district.

These Intensive care units have been established by Hindustan Chemicals and Fertilizers Corporation under corporate social and environmental responsibility.

Earlier in March this year, CM Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated two paediatric ICUs at Jangle Kauriya and Chargawan. As many as 17 paediatric ICUs have to be established by Hindustan Chemicals and fertilizers Corporation under social and environmental responsibility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gorakhpur yogi adityanath world environment day + 1 more
gorakhpur yogi adityanath world environment day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out