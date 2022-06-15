Yogi to ministers: Refrain from provocative comments
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to refrain from making any provocative statements on any issue, even as he deployed minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi as the in charges to ensure victory of BJP candidates in the by-election to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats.
Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had vacated the two seats following their election to the state assembly. The by-election to the two seats is scheduled for June 23. The counting of votes will be on June 26.
Yogi was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers convened to discuss the prevailing political situation and work out a strategy for the by-election to the two Lok Sabha seats. In an obvious reference to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks that led to her suspension and violent protests in many cities of the state, the chief minister said the ministers should not join the controversy or make any provocative statement that may vitiate the social atmosphere.
He said the BJP had made its point clear (by taking action against the party’s spokesperson) and so there was no point in giving any statement. “Those in government offices should uphold dignity and decorum of their offices,” said Yogi.
The chief minister’s assertions assume significance as the controversy has not only drawn international attention but has also come at a time when the BJP is gearing up its cadre for the by-election to the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. Yogi said minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi would work as in charges for Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively. As a large number of ministers would also camp in the two Lok Sabha constituencies for campaigning in coming days, they would be exempted from the divisional/district tours during the period.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
