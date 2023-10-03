Yogi: UP on brink of ending encephalitis, formal announcement soon

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh would soon get rid of the dreaded encephalitis and the announcement regarding its complete eradication would be made soon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets the child injured in Deoria violence, at the BRD Medical College, in Gorakhpur, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Launching the Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, the CM said UP had the highest population in the country and the state, especially eastern UP, was severely affected by encephalitis before 2017.

“Before 2017, 500 to 600 patients used to be admitted to the BRD Medical College on an average annually, whereas 1,200 to 1,500 children died across the state every year. Encephalitis caused 500 to 600 child deaths in BRD Medical College alone. However, now the disease and deaths are becoming history, he said.

“With the concerted efforts of various government departments, UP is now on the brink of ending encephalitis. A formal announcement of its eradication will be made very soon. The control of encephalitis in the state is being hailed as a successful model at the national and global levels,” said Adityanath.

The CM said the state government had been conducting special campaigns to control communicable diseases like dengue, malaria, encephalitis, kala-azar and chikungunya since 2017 and that these campaigns had yielded positive results.

“The government conducts inter-departmental coordination campaigns for communicable disease control three times a year. The special campaign, running from October to January, includes a 15-day programme in the initial phase focused on public awareness and inter-departmental responsibilities. From October 16 to 31, Asha workers will go door to door to identify patients and ensure proper arrangements for their treatment in all households,” he said.

The CM emphasized that even incurable diseases could be controlled and eradicated with the determination of government and coordination of people. He stressed on the importance of cleanliness in control of AES and said under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Swacchanjali’ programme organised on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary was a great tribute to the Father of Nation.

Referring to dengue that is wreaking havoc in various states, Adityanath claimed that it was under control in UP and that it was the result of the programmes started by the government and coordination of health workers.

He stated that along with controlling communicable diseases, everybody must work on Prime Minister Modi’s call to completely eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

CM MEETS INJURED BOY

The chief minister on Tuesday morning visited the BRD Medical College here and met eight-year-old Anmol Dubey who was injured in the Deoria violence on Monday morning. Parents and siblings of the child were among six people killed in the violence over a land dispute in Fatehpur village of the district.

The injured boy opened his eyes that were filled with tears and introduced himself to the CM. Adityanath assured the boy that he would get well soon and directed doctors to provide him the best treatment.

‘TAKE ACTION AGAINST ENCROACHERS’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to listen to people’s problems with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and attention, as well as ensure satisfactory solutions. He directed officers to investigate why some people didn’t receive administrative support when they needed it.

Adityanath emphasized the need for providing immediate assistance to all victims and taking strict legal action against those involved in land encroachments. He was listening to 250 people on the second day of Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple complex on Tuesday morning. Input from agency

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!