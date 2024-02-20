Yogi’s leadership led to UP’s economic rise, says Piyush Goyal

LUCKNOW Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership led to Uttar Pradesh’s economic turnaround and transformed the state’s image in the last seven to eight years by good governance. He expressed confidence that India would be the world’s fastest growing economy over the next 30 years, and UP would be at the forefront of this growth. Union minister Piyush Goyal and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath attending the FDI Conclave on the second day of Ground-Breaking Ceremony 4.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Today, the world is talking about Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow. UP has experienced massive change under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state is unstoppable now,” said Goyal addressing the gathering at the FDI conclave: ‘U.P: An Emerging Destination for Foreign Investment in India’.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He asserted that investments take place only when investors are assured of good law and order scenario, strong economy and good facilities, and all these are present in Uttar Pradesh.

Goyal said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed the image of UP and given the state a new direction.

On the occasion, Adityanath underscored UP’s growth journey from a BIMARU state to an emerging second-largest economy in the country in the past six to seven years that marked the making of “Viksit Uttar Pradesh of Viksit Bharat”.

“Seven years ago, U.P. was labelled as a Bimaru state, perceived as a hindrance to the nation’s progress. However, now, UP has shed this label, emerging as a state of ‘unlimited potential’. In the last four years, the state attracted four times more FDI than it did in the past 17 years,” he said.

Between 2019 and 2023, UP attracted four times FDI compared to the total FDI received from 2000 to 2017. This points to the confidence investors have on UP, said the CM.

“We embraced the Prime Minister’s vision as our mission, implementing targeted policies across various sectors and fostering a conducive environment marked by exemplary law and order,” added Adityanath.

The CM also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to introduce FDI and Fortune Global 500 companies’ policy. Listing out such companies that are doing business in the state, he said that Samsung, Microsoft, LG, PepsiCo, Nayara Energy, Reliance Industries, Tata, Hindustan Unilever, Haier, and Ikea are expanding their operations in the state.

Adityanath invited both domestic and international investors to invest in the state.

Comparing U.P under chief minister Yogi Adityanath and at the time of his predecessors, the union minister Goyal said: “Prior to 2017, things were in complete disarray in the state. Law and order was poor and politics of discrimination prevailed in the state, while economy was weak, leading to minimal investment.”

“Sugar mills were shut down and the condition of farmers was miserable. The state’s infrastructure was in bad shape and railway projects were stalled. Facilities like inland waterways, multi-level transport and airports were also in terrible shape,” asserted Goyal.

The minister also talked about steps taken by the UP government during the Covid-19 pandemic to safeguard its people.

He pointed out that projects are being implemented in all 75 districts of the state and no region, be it Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Madhyanchal, or Paschimanchal, have been left untouched by investment.