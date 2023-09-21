Youth kills 5-year-old for touching bicycle, arrested

GORAKHPUR An angry youth killed his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter for touching his bicycle in Ramchandrahi village of Maharajganj district on Wednesday evening. The accused, Identified as Dileep Bharti, 21, fractured both his legs when he jumped from a roof top to escape the police (Pic for representation)

The accused, Identified as Dileep Bharti, 21, fractured both his legs when he jumped from a roof top to escape the police. He was later arrested and admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

A day later on Thursday, thousands of villagers from nearby areas reached his residence and chaos prevailed but police deployed by additional SP Atish Singh after inspection controlled the situation.

The ASP confirmed that a case had been registered against the youth under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the situation was under control.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the accused Deepak Bharti had parked his bicycle in front of his house.,Rimjhim, the five-year-old daughter of Ganesh Dhankar, a neighbour of Deepak, touched the bicycle with soiled hands.

An enraged Deepak took out a sharp-edged weapon and lacerated the throat of the girl, resulting in her death. Soon after the incident, tension gripped the entire village and Nichlaul police rushed to take the body of the victim into custody and send it for autopsy.

