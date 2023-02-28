Zero tolerance towards crime has changed perception about U.P.: Minister

Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna on Tuesday said the state government has adopted zero tolerance policy against crime and this has changed the perception about Uttar Pradesh in India and abroad. Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna speaking at the UP assembly. (PTI)

Khanna said the state government has taken preventive action and ensured higher conviction of those committing crime. He further said the law and order situation in the state has improved more in U.P. than any other state in India.

“Those committing crime have been given a reply in the same language,” said Khanna while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party members Pankaj Malik, Bechai Saroj and Jagdish Narain in the state legislative assembly here on Tuesday.

Replying to supplementary question from Malik, he said the CCTV cameras were being installed and foot patrolling had been stepped up at crowded places. Khanna also gave details about how the crime against women had been checked by setting up of Anti-Romeo squads in the state.

He assured the house that the state government would soon issue a circular asking police to ensure that the people are not unnecessarily harassed by issuing challan in the name of violation of traffic rules. The minister said the police were not issuing challans without any valid reason. He said the challans were issued through a mobile app connected to NEC server.

Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Kumar Pandey had cited a case of police issuing online challan for penalty of ₹3,500 for violation of traffic rules involving a motorcycle that had a value of ₹3,800 only.

Public works department minister Jitin Prasada, while replying to another question of SP member Atul Pradhan, said the state government would soon come out with the rules for promotion of computer operators working in urban local bodies in the state.

Minister of state (independent charge) for basic education Sandeep Singh said 51,112 posts of assistant teachers were vacant in the basic education board’s basic schools. He said 6,696 candidates had been selected in the process of recruiting 69,000 assistant teachers between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022 and districts were being allotted to them. He said the teacher-taught ration was 1:30 in primary schools and 1:35 in the upper primary schools of the state.

Replying to another question of Samajwadi Party’s Ragini Singh, the minister said 823 primary schools were being run in one-room schools while 8,160 primary schools were running in two-room schools. He said there had been tremendous improvement in the condition of 1,34,000 schools renovated under the Kayakalp scheme. Replying to another question of Pallavi Patel, he said English was being taught as a subject in all the primary schools of the state.