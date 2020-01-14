e-paper
'System aimed at building people's confidence in police'

Jan 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Focus on smart and safe policing, keeping women’s safety in mind: Pandey

Lucknow A day before taking charge as the first commissioner of police (CP) of Lucknow, additional director-general of Police (ADGP) Sujeet Pandey on Tuesday listed people-friendly policing, grievance redressal system, better law & order in Lucknow and cyber crime prevention as his top priorities.

The 1994 batch IPS official emphasized that the police commissioner system would be focused on ‘smart and safe’ policing in Lucknow metropolitan area, especially keeping women’s safety in mind.

“It is aimed at building people’s confidence and trust in the police force,” said Pandey.

“Not just SHOs, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners will also handle issues,” he added.

“We have to make a fresh start to improve police’s image and public approach towards the new system in place in the state,” reiterated Pandey, 52, who takes charge as Lucknow’s CP on Wednesday morning.

He was earlier posted as IG (Lucknow zone) before being promoted as ADG in January, 2019.

“Police commissioner system is new in the state, so it is a major challenge for police officers to enhance delivery while taking on new responsibilities that have been given to us,” emphasised Pandey and added, “We have to exercise our magisterial powers effectively that may help in better policing and improved law and order in the city.”

“We are chalking out division of work among officers, including two joint CPs and 10 deputy CPs as well as assistant CPs under them. The entire functioning has to be restructured, according to the new system,” he explained.

Traffic management will also be a major exercise in the city. “We have to work on traffic bottlenecks, develop better traffic sense in people and make them learn to follow traffic norms,” he stated.

