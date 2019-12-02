Lucknow’s heritage losing its glow?

cities

LUCKNOW Tourism in Lucknow is likely to be hit as power supply for façade lighting at heritage structures like Satkhanda, Ghantaghar, Roomi Gate and Imambada has been snapped.

The illumination had added to the beauty of these structures and most of the tourists preferred to view them at night because of their ‘heritage glow’.

LESA GM Madhukar Varma said, “We sent several recovery notices to the authorities concerned as the bills for these lights are paid by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the district administration. Despite our requests for payment, nothing moved, and then we had no option but to snap the connections. The amount pending on LDA is Rs 23 lakh while the district administration has cleared its payment (for LMC).”

Authorities of the development authority said they would soon clear the bills of LESA.

The illumination project was taken up to showcase Lucknow’s tangible heritage.

“The LDA had installed lights at these structures to enhance the aesthetics after sunset. This was wonderful thinking on part of authorities to highlight the monuments during night hours,” said Ashish Srivastava, architect.

“Most of the tourists visit Lucknow in summers and many avoid going to these monuments during the daytime because of the heat. They prefer viewing the structures at night. That’s why façade lighting is important,” he said.

Srivastava added, “Architectural façade lighting is a special technique wherein every dome, minaret, arch and even the balconies of Imambada are clearly visible at night from various directions.”

He said façade lighting is important for heritage just like sanitation is for the city. “Just as clean city will attract more tourists, façade lighting will also increase footfall at monuments, which would benefit the city in the long run. So, façade lighting must be restored and power connections must not be snapped,” emphasized the architect.

Historian Yogesh Praveen said: “Architectural lighting is the correct way to illuminate a monument. It has enhanced the city’s rich heritage.”

