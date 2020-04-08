Ludhiana: 7 booked for roaming on streets

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:32 IST

The police have booked 7 persons for roaming on the streets in the city in violation of curfew guidelines. The accused are Manpreet Singh of Ishar Nagar and his brother Ranjit Singh. Dehlon Police have lodged an FIR against them. Division number 6 police arrested Happy Kumar of New Kuldeep Nagar, Jai Parkash Chaurasiya of Giasopura and Rajesh Kumar of Gobind Nagar. Similarly, Model Town police arrested Tajinder Singh and Pahuldeep Singh of Ranjit Avenue. The accused were roaming around the city without curfew pass.

4 vegetable vendors held for not wearing masks

Daresi police have booked seven vegetable vendors in two cases for selling vegetables and fruits without wearing gloves and masks. Accused are Udesh Kumar of Star City, Pawan Kumar of Mayapuri Chowk and Deepak Sharma of Bindra Colony. Division number 7 police arrested Ranjit Singh of Tajpur road for selling vegetables without curfew pass.

Police volunteers accused of hitting man with stick

Two police volunteers were accused of assaulting a resident with a stick when he was sitting outside his house in Daba police staion area on Wednesday. Mithilesh Kumar, a labourer, suffered head injury in the incident. Inspector Pavittar Singh, Daba SHO, said that some residents informed the police about the incident. Two volunteers were on round in the area and they found Mithilesh sitting outside the house. They asked him to go inside, however, Mithilesh argued and the volunteers allegedly hit him, he said. The police are investigating the case and volunteers will be removed if allegations are found true, he added.

Sweet shop owner, his employee held

Division number 6 police have arrested Mohal Lal, a sweet shop owner, and his employee Mithu for selling sweets during curfew in Millar Gunj area, said ASI Shaukeen Singh. The Jamalpur police also arrested a fast food shop owner for opening shop amid lockdown. The accused is Karan Buddhiraja of Gobind Colony of Jamalpur.

Chemist booked for overcharging

In another incident, the police have booked a medical shop owner for overcharging a police volunteer. The accused has been identified as Anil Madaan of Islam Gunj. Harish Kumar of Islam Gunj stated that he bought vitamin-C tablets from the accused and the chemist has also erased the MRP on the medicine. ASI Kulvir Singh said that the accused has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC and he will be arrested soon.