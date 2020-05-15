Ludhiana admn develops 950-bed facilities for foreign returnees

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 18:44 IST

The district administration has developed 950-bed facilities in hotels and government buildings—Parker House and Kairon Kisan Ghar, both inside Punjab Agricultural University—to quarantine foreign returnees, said Sanyam Aggarwal, nodal officer, Covid-19, Ludhiana, on Friday.

He said that 800 beds have been reserved in hotels, while 150 in the government facilities.

Saying many persons from different countries are expected to reach Ludhiana in two to three weeks, he informed currently eight foreign returnees had been placed under mandatory quarantine.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Aggarwal informed that around 250 persons have confirmed about their return to the city to the district administration. We are expecting nearly 1,000 such persons as many of them will also be accompanied by their family members. He said that majority of these people are from Dubai, USA, Canada, Australia and UAE.

He said all persons will be screened for Covid-19. If a person is symptomatic, their samples would be taken, while samples of asymptomatic persons will be taken after they complete 14-day quarantine, Aggarwal said.

He stated those found positive for Covid-19 would be shifted to either civil hospital, Ludhiana, or Mother Child Hospital near Vardhman, here.

He said those staying at the government facilities will be charged ₹500 and ₹300 for double and single occupancy, respectively. This will also include their food thrice a day.

He said the district administration had tied up with 2-star to five-star hotels, where foreign returnees can stay on payment basis. He said the charges of private hotels start from ₹1,300 per day, including food, for single occupancy and the room can be shared between two persons if they belong to same family. He said around 20 hotels with 800 rooms have registered themselves with the district administration in Ludhiana. He said the people will be given an option to stay in a hotel or in a government facility.