Ludhiana EPFO forms team to ensure timely credit of pension

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:40 IST

To ensure timely credit of pension for the month of April amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has formed a five-member team.

The team headed by Brijmohan Singh, regional provident fund commissioner (RPFC-2), who will also be the chief grievance officer for Ludhiana, will check and redress all complaints concerning provident fund (PF) pensions and other problems faced by PF account holders in the district.

The team was formed following the directions of the central provident fund commissioner (CPFC) Sunil Barthwal.

In order to ensure that no inconvenience was caused, the CPFC directed the regional offices to ensure the timely credit of monthly pensions to the beneficiaries of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

Presently, the Ludhiana EPFO covers 24,040 pensioners under the scheme.

“If any pensioner does not get his or her pension, he or she can send message on any of the mentioned social media platforms. Our team is keeping a tab on complaints received on the social media platforms on an hourly basis and ensuring that all complaints are redressed as soon as possible,” said Dheeraj Gupta, EPFO regional commissioner.

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the regional office of EPFO Ludhiana had suspended its public dealing on March 18.

EPFO writes to SBI for timely disbursal of pension

The Ludhiana EPFO has also written to the State Bank of India, Civil Lines branch, asking the latter to disburse the monthly pension on April 1. The bank has also been asked to report the status of the pension disbursal process.

Format to be followed

For filing complaints or queries to the EPFO regarding pension and other services related to provident fund, the PF members have been asked to follow a specific format that includes mobile number, UAN/PF Number, name and grievance.

Social media platforms of EPFO Ludhiana

On Facebook: Epfo RO Ludhiana

Twitter: @EpfoLudhiana

WhatsApp: 8146802691

Email id: ro.ludhiana@epfindia.gov.in