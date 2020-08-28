Ludhiana: Father of four rapes 19-year-old neighbour for 11 days, booked

cities

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped for 11 days by her neighbour at his friend’s accommodation, police said on Friday.

The matter came to fore after the woman escaped from the house and narrated the incident to her parents, who approached the police.

The accused has been identified as Somnath of Jiven Nagar.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that Somnath lived alone in a rented accommodation near her house. He is married and has four children, who live in Bihar.

She alleged that on August 14, Somnath, who she was friendly with, promised to marry her and took her to his friend’s house, saying they will first live together for a month.

There, he raped her for 11 days till she fled from the house on August 25 and returned home.

Sub-inspector Kiranpreet Kaur of Focal Point police said the accused was a labourer. He has been booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt was on for his arrest, she added.