Ludhiana health team conducts inspection, destroys 40kg rotten fruit and veggies

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:54 IST

A team of food safety department conducted an inspection at various grocery stores and food retail chains in the city on Thursday .

As per the communique shared by the health department, district health officer (DHO) Dr Rajesh Garg along with Dr Yogesh Goyal inspected the stock kept at premium food retail outlets such as Big Bazaar, Vishal Mega Mart and Reliance Market. The team destroyed nearly 40kg of fruits and vegetables that were lying unused.

The DHO has directed all the grocery and retail chain outlets to ensure the delivery of fresh food items in the wake of pandemic.

Coronavirus update

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said that so far as many as1,267 tests for coronavirus have been conducted. The reports of 1,160 samples have been received of which 1,141 have been found negative. So far, the city has 19 positive cases (three patients from other district). He said that five patients, including one from Jalandhar, have been cured.