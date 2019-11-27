Ludhiana: Orchestra dancer molested, four co-workers booked

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:31 IST

Four orchestra artistes have been booked for allegedly molesting their co-worker in a moving car near Samrala Chowk on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh of Kaneej village, Daljit , Sabi and Jeetu. The complainant, who is 27 years old, said she had lost her husband in 2014. To provide for her children, she started working as a dancer in an orchestra group some time ago.

On Tuesday, the group had gone to Khanna to perform in a marriage function. While returning, the accused kept molesting her in the car. She objected to it but to no avail. When she was alighting from vehicle after reaching Samrala Chowk, the accused again touched her inappropriately. When she objected to it, the accused tore her clothes. Her two brothers came to her rescue but the men thrashed them too.

But on seeing the ruckus, some passers-by started gathering at the spot following which the accused fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 354-B (criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.