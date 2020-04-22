Ludhiana police comes up with ration kits for bulk orders

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:10 IST

With focus on helping industrialists, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other residents in providing ration to labourers, the Ludhiana police have prepared two types of ration kits (see box) to be sold at the police lines consumer canteen store on a no-profit basis.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they will only be accepting orders of 10 or more kits, and anyone can place the order at 91156-01159, 91156-01160 and 91156-01161.

Type A ration kit weighing 25.75kg will cost ₹1,200 and Type B weighing 10.45kg will cost ₹500.

Agrawal said, “It was observed that many industrialists and social workers were facing problem in purchasing ration for labourers due to heavy charges or unavailability of the product. Therefore, the police lines staff has started this service.”