Ludhiana restaurant owner held for hosting wedding function without permission

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:23 IST

A restaurant owner in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area was arrested for hosting a wedding function without permission amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Amarpal Singh of Shimlapuri. Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO), inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that they received information that a wedding ceremony was taking place at a restaurant near Kwality Chowk. Police conducted a raid and found at least 50 guests at the restaurant.The SHO added that the restaurant had not availed permission from district administration before holding the function. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.