Ludhiana’s Covid death toll rises to 97, case count to 3,439

Saturday saw 193 fresh cases. A total of 1,214 cases remain active.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Experts have reiterated the need to ensure social distancing amid the rising Covid cases in Ludhiana.
Experts have reiterated the need to ensure social distancing amid the rising Covid cases in Ludhiana.
         

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 97 with nine more people succumbing to the virus on Saturday.

Ludhiana also confirmed 193 fresh infections, taking the tally to 3,439, the highest in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Of the total cases, 1,214 cases remain active, while 2,218 patients have been discharged.

The deceased include seven men and two women.

Among the male patients was a 49-year-old from Urban Estate, a 47-year-old man who died at CMCH, a 60-year-old resident of Upkar Nagar, an 89-year-old from Vardhman Road, a 50-year-old from New Azad Nagar, a 40-year-old from Mundian and a 67-year-old from Hargobind Nagar.

The female patients were a 67-year-old from Kitchlu Nagar and a 65-year-old from Basant Nagar.

