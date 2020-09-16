e-paper
Ludhiana tweeted about ‘romance’ the most among 22 Indian cities

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab’s industrial hub, Ludhiana, tweeted about ‘romance’ the most among at least 22 Indian cities in 2019, conversations on microblogging site Twitter on a variety of themes have revealed.

Commissioned by Twitter India, a study titled ‘Conversation Replay’ analysed 8,50,000 tweets from these cities between September and November last year. Besides ‘romance’, Ludhiana was among the top three cities to have conversations on themes of ‘doing good deeds’, ‘food’, ‘animals’, ‘friendship’, and ‘humour’.

The study focused on ‘top joyful conversations’ “to look back and rejoice moments” in the pre-pandemic time when there was no work from home culture or social distancing norms.

Southern cities like Ernakulam, Hyderabad and Chennai led conversations on themes of sports, food, celebration, celebrity content, and ‘humour. Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur led conversations around animals. Odisha’s Bhubaneswar had the most conversations around ‘family’ and ‘doing good deeds’, whereas Mumbai talked about ‘nostalgia’, the study found.

Ludhiana was followed by Ahmadabad and Kolkata on the theme of romance. The 10 most talked about themes across the cities were ‘animals’, ‘celebration’, ‘celebrity content’, ‘doing good deeds’, ‘family’, food, humour, nostalgia, romance and sports (listed in alphabetical order).

Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari says, “Twitter is a modern public square where diverse voices discuss and share their views on topics and conversations that interest them. Last year, people were celebrating and reveling in many joys of life, and with Conversation Replay, our intent is to throw back to those vibrant conversations, across varied themes from diverse parts of India, to encourage people to celebrate life. Sharing these conversations is our way of giving Indians a moment of happiness and reminding them that joy can still be found in little pleasures.”

“On Twitter, we see people celebrating moments of romantic love. These include vibrantly-coloured pictures of couples smiling, laughing, embracing, or posing together on holidays. Cropped shots of interlocked hands also feature on the site. Images are usually decorated with stickers and text, showing a touch of playfulness and light-heartedness,” he adds.

