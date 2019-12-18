Maha uproar in the house over CAA

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:55 IST

The Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday witnessed uproarious scenes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded its implementation, the ruling Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed it.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, senior Congress member Ashok Chavan pointed out that the new citizenship law would divide the state on the grounds of religion, which is against the ethos of the Indian Constitution. The Congress member also said that many states, particularly the North-East and northern parts of India, were facing violent protests after the enactment of the Bill. Protests have also been reported in some parts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and so the state government should not implement it, he said.

Congress MLA Amin Patel also supported his demand and said, “This Act is not about Hindu or Muslim, but about rich and poor, it should not be implemented here.”

This created a furore among the Opposition members. Amid the noisy scenes, Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the house for 10 minutes. When the house reassembled, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted the Bill was passed in both the Houses and is now an Act. The Maharashtra government can’t decide not to implement it. Only the Supreme Court can give a verdict on it otherwise, he said.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Assembly members cannot comment on decisions of the President, Assembly speaker and Parliament. Hence, the CAA cannot be called ‘unconstitutional,’ he asserted.

Supporting Chavan, NCP member Jitendra Awhad said that any law which is available in public domain can be discussed in the House. “This House has previously discussed Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), so it also can discuss CAA,” he justified. He also said that the CAA-National Citizenship Register (NRC) would be disastrous for several castes like Vanjari, the one he belongs to. “In our caste half of the people are migrant workers. They won’t have birth certificates and they would be affected,” he said.

Patole assured the House that all unparliamentary remarks would be expunged.