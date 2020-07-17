Maharashtra Class 12 results out: UG admissions begin today

cities

With the higher secondary certificate (HSC) results out on Thursday, the online registration process for undergraduate degree courses in colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU), except autonomous colleges, will start on Friday.

A link for the process will be available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The schedule for the admissions process, however, will be released later, said university officials.

For the first time this year, MU will not only conduct the pre-admission registration process online, but also manage document verification and fee payment process digitally.

“Keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation in the state and city, it would be unfair to ask students to physically visit colleges to confirm admissions. We are currently working on making this option available to students for their benefit,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Until last year, students could finish the registrations online and individually approach colleges for admissions.

This year, the process might witness changes, say MU officials.

“This pre-admission registration process helps students opt for more than one college. The process has been explained well on the website, so students

will have no trouble completing this step,” said the spokesperson.

However, students aiming for professional courses, including engineering and medical, will have to wait longer for the next step.

The National Testing Authority (NTA) recently pushed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for engineering and medical aspirants to September.

The schedule will be out after the exams.

Re-evaluation, photocopy from Friday

Students can apply for re-evaluation of their scores between July 17 and July 27 and for photocopies between July 17 and August 5 on the board’s official website. Fees can be paid online. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have to first secure a photocopy for their papers and then apply for revaluation.

Board teachers complete evaluation

While HSC exams concluded before Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown, officials at the board worked on war footing to ensure results are not further delayed.“Some papers had to be moderated and the computation of results had to be done. Somehow, all our staff from the board and our teachers supported us in this process,” said an official from the board.

Signal school student scores 55%

Eighteen-year-old Dashrath Pawar, who earlier cleared his Class 10 boards after attending classes at the Teen Hath Naka signal school in Thane, scored 55% in the arts stream from Dnyansadhna College in Thane in the HSC exam. Pawar’s parents sell flowers at signals for a living and he had dropped out of school in Class 9 to help his parents earn an income. Two years ago, Pawar joined the signal school, started by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with a non-governmental organisation, Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth, and cleared his Class 10 exams. He is currently undergoing training at the police academy in Dadoji Kondev Stadium, Thane. Pawar said at Dnyansadhna College, his teachers supported him and helped him understand the concepts well.

“ I have worked very hard in the past two years. From 6am till noon, I would go for the police training and then attend classes till 6pm. After my college, I would visit the signal school for revision, till my parents returned home,” said Pawar who resides in Kalwa. “I want to join the police force to ensure that everyone is treated equally before the law as well as to ensure that law and order is maintained,” said Pawar.

The school, which is inside a shipping container, was started to provide education to children who beg or sell goods at signals. It not only focusses on imparting education, but also teaches students to follow good health and hygiene practices as well as behaviour.

This student defied cancer

Anisha Anjalikal Joy, 20, who is undergoing treatment for bone cancer, scored 86% in the science stream from Thane’s Dnyansadhna College. Only two months before the board exams, Joy underwent a surgery, but it did not deter the Ambernath resident from appearing for her exams.

After she was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, Joy was forced to take a break from studies owing to as she had to undergo medical several procedures. She scored 95 marks in biology and wants to pursue a career in science or information technology.

“I was diagnosed with bone cancer on my left thigh after I finished my Class 11 exams in 2017. I underwent a series of chemotherapies and several surgeries and took a break from studies for two consecutive academic years. There were frequent hospital visits and treatments lined up but my family’s support helped me tide through the situation. My college staff also ensured that a seat is reserved for me. Despite finding it difficult to move, I used to attend classes with the help of a walker,” said Joy.

Joy has been a bright student and scored 81% in her Class 11 exams.“I will always be grateful to the staff of Dnyansadhna College for their immense support,” she added.

Student gives exam on computer

Scoring 90.3% in Class 12 HSC boards is no mean feat, for 18-year old Bhavya Shah, the achievement is even sweeter. Born with 100% visual impairment, Shah was allowed to appear for the exams on a computer this year by the state board.

“In Class 10, I appeared for board exams with a scribe as well as with a computer, depending on the subjects. This year, the board permitted me to appear for all the papers without a scribe,” said Bhavya, who wrote his exams with a screen reader software that helped him type the answers.

While scoring well in his boards was his aim until now, the next big step for the teenager is pursuing his undergraduate degree in the United States.

“I was accepted by Harvard as well as Stanford universities but I chose the latter and will soon join soon. I’m yet to pick a major but I’ll choose a variety of subjects and will eventually figure out my major,” he said.

In 2018, the board had allowed a student to write his exam on a computer as he had an issue with the sweat gland. In 2019, a girl was allowed to write her paper with the help of an iPad.

Blind student scores 91%

Born with 100% visual impairment, Sarvesh Nayak, a student of Ruia College relied on his Braille study materials, ever since he started writing. He also made sure he cleared all his doubts in the class without hesitating. And the results showed. Sarvesh scored an impressive 91% in his HSC exams, with 95 marks in sociology, 94 in political science and 93 in economics.

“I had worked very hard throughout the year and always studied very systematically. This is a good score and I am really happy,” said the Thane resident.

Sarvesh is now aspiring to make a career in law. “I want to be recognised as one of the best lawyers in the city,” he added.

Twin athletes cross the 91% mark

Seventeen-year-old twins Mahika and Tisha Pahuja, who study at Jai Hind College, are state-level athletes. While Mahika scored 94.92% in HSC exams, Tisha secured 91.8%. “We’ve always studied together, and help each other solve problems whenever we get stuck at something. While the college helped us immensely, knowing that we have each other’s backs gives us more confidence,” said Mahika.

Apart from athletics, the two sisters also play basketball. “The combination of sports and studies helps keep our mind free of stress, which helped us do well in the boards,” said Tisha.

Pushing the boundaries

Eighteen-year-old Ayush Shah suffers from muscular dystrophy but that does not deter this gritty teenager from pursuing his dreams. A student of Mulund’s VG Vaze College, Shah scored 66.1% in his HSC exam in the science stream.

“I used to study every day and revise whatever was taught in class. Because of my condition, I couldn’t study for more than two-three hours at a stretch, so I used to take breaks in between,” said Shah, who plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in BSc IT.

“I’ve had tremendous support from my college as well as parents, and that helps me do better every time during exams,” he added.

(Inputs from Ankita G Menon)