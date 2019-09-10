Maharashtra elections: AIMIM releases its list of candidates

cities

After breaking its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

With this, the AIMIM will become the first major political party to declare its candidates in the state.

This move is seen as a setback for VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar who on Monday declared the VBA-AIMIM alliance was still intact and accused its state leadership led by Imtiyaz Jaleel of trying to sabotage the partnership.

Jaleel announced candidates for Malegaon Central (Mufti Khalik), Nanded North (Mohd Feroz Khan) and Vadgaonsheri Pune seat (Daniel Landge).

According to Jaleel, they are still open to an alliance with the VBA, provided its chief takes the initiative. “Prakashji should just pick up the phone and call AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisiji. However, the names we have declared will not withdraw. We will continue our interviews for the next eight days and also subsequently declare our candidates.”

He said apart from AIMIM workers, even politicians from other parties have expressed their wish to contest from the AIMIM. “The scenario has now changed after the breaking of alliance and politicians from other parties who are not getting tickets there are approaching us. However the priority will be our own workers,” he said.

Ambedkar was not available for comment, despite several attempts.

The VBA-AIMIM alliance had become a formidable force in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, cracks started developing soon. The AIMIM submitted a list of 74 candidates to Ambedkar, but he was ready to part with just eight seats. Jaleel said he then came down to even 24, which Ambedkar was not ready to give.

