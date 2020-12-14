e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra reports fewer than 5k daily Covid cases for 9 days

Maharashtra reports fewer than 5k daily Covid cases for 9 days

Meanwhile, the active cases in the state continued to rise for the fourth day in a row on Sunday despite a drop in daily numbers

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:24 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Healthcare workers take swab samples from onion and potato vendors for Covid-19 at a Thane market.
Healthcare workers take swab samples from onion and potato vendors for Covid-19 at a Thane market.(File photo)
         

Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 infections for nine straight days. On Sunday, the state recorded 3,717 positive cases, a drop after two consecutive days of reporting 4,000-plus cases.

Active cases in the state continued to rise for the fourth day in a row on Sunday despite a drop in daily numbers. The state’s active caseload reached 74,104 on Sunday after it had dropped to 71,910 four days ago. Mumbai too saw a rise in active caseload, which reached to 13,112 on Sunday, a jump from 11,886 on Thursday.

The positivity rate over the past few weeks has been around 6%-7%, while the overall positivity rate too has seen a dip and stood at 16.07%. The overall positivity rate on November 13 was 17.9%, while it was 19.89% on October 13.

State health department officials said that the infection spread is seeing a dip which is why the positivity rate is going down gradually. “A significant percentage of the population could have developed antibodies which is a reason for lower infection rate now. We are happy that the numbers are showing a dip, but the administration remains on guard,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra has 1,880,416 confirmed cases in the state. It reported 70 deaths, taking the toll to 48,209, at a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.56%. The CFR remains on the higher side among the other key parameters but the officials said that the absolute number of deaths has come down. The CFR remains high because of the high number of deaths that occurred in April, May and June.

tags
top news
‘For our farmer brothers’: Kejriwal requests people to observe one-day fast
‘For our farmer brothers’: Kejriwal requests people to observe one-day fast
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
14-yr-old MP girl sold by father for Rs 4 lakh to Rajasthan man, raped: Cop
14-yr-old MP girl sold by father for Rs 4 lakh to Rajasthan man, raped: Cop
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur today, will not be visible in India
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In