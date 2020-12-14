India records one of lowest daily Covid cases in 7 days, shows govt data

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:34 IST

India has recorded one of the lowest daily cases and daily deaths due to Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) per million population in the past seven days, shows government data.

“India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere,” said Union health ministry in a statement.

New cases reported per million population in the world in the past seven days were 553. France reported 1,252 cases, Russia had 1,330, Brazil reported 1,387, United Kingdom with 1,753, Italy had 1,934, and USA reported 4,310 Covid-19 cases per million population during the same period.

When compared globally, India recorded one of the lowest new case fatalities per million population in the past seven days (2), according to the government data.

The world reported ten new deaths due to Covid-19 per million population during the past seven days. With 75 deaths, Italy has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths, followed by USA (49 deaths), France and UK with 43 deaths each, 26 deaths in Russia, and 23 deaths reported from Brazil.

Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India’s active caseload currently has fallen to 3.62% of the total cases.

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases on Sunday.

“The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s active caseload which presently stands at 356,546. While 30,254 persons were found to be Covid positive in the country in the past 24 hours (on Sunday), 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total active caseload…,” said health ministry statement.

As on Sunday, the total recovered cases stand at 9,357,464. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and it crossed nine million (9,000,918) on Sunday. The recovery rate has improved to touch 95% (94.93%) in the country.

“75.23% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states/UTs.Kerala leads with 5,268 persons recovering from Covid while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries. Delhi registered another 3,191 daily recoveries,” said the health ministry statement.