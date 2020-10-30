e-paper
Maharashtra: Two army recruits held for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh in Nashik

Maharashtra: Two army recruits held for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh in Nashik

Defence spokesman Mehul Karnik said the two were away from the base at the time of theft on October 9 and October 10

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:50 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Two recruits undergoing training at the army’s Deolali base in Maharashtra’s Nashik have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs eight lakh and Rs 37,000 cash from a businessman’s residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Vishal Kumar and Chirag Chaudhary are from Uttar Pradesh and police have recovered the stolen gold ornaments and Rs 6,000 from them.

Defence spokesman Mehul Karnik said the two were away from the base at the time of theft on October 9 and October 10. “The investigation is under progress.”

The two were recruited under sports’ quota.

Sunil Amin, the business, told police in his statement that he had befriended Kumar in 2016 and had been in touch with him over the phone. The two would meet whenever Kumar visited Mumbai.

On October 9, Kumar and Chaudhary visited Sunil at his residence, where they had food and alcohol. “Vishal and his friend stole the valuables at around 2 am when the victim was sleeping and left the house,” said police inspector Vinod Patil.

When Amin woke up in the morning, he saw the main door of his house was open and valuables were missing from a cupboard.

Patil said the two accused were captured on CCTV cameras installed in Amin’s building. “We checked their call data records and found their location at Deolali.”

The two were arrested from the camp and brought to Mumbai on October 29. A court sent them in police custody till October 31.

