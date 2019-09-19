Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Happiness Begins?

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:14 IST

As is known, boy band Jonas Brothers are back on the road in what is being called a remarkable comeback following the success of their ‘Happiness Begins’ album and their single ‘Sucker’, which has earned them their first-ever no. 1 rating. Monday night saw them perform some of their chart-breaking numbers at the Saint Paul’s Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, USA, for an audience of 15,000 fans, many of whom have been following the singers since their ‘Hannah Montana’ Disney teen pop days. Since then, all three brothers have attained adulthood and are married and the concert marked the 27th birthday of Nick Jonas, better known in these parts as Priyanka Chopra’s husband (everyone sang “Happy Birthday Nick” and Peecee, looking glam, was at hand in a sharp black jacket). The evening was a special treat for Bandra-based gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Kiran Coelho, a.k.a Bollywood’s go-to doctor (Hema Malini’s daughters and Shilpa Shetty are just a few of her famous clients) and a close friend of Chopra’s from back home. On a trip to the USA to attend a workshop, the celebrated doctor attended the concert along with members of her family, including her US-based daughter and delighted grand-children. “It was awesome! Thank you Priyanka,” Coelho posted about the experience along with many backstage pictures with Nick and PC.

Incidentally, PC recently went on record to announce that starting a family with Nick is on her ‘to-do’ list, along with buying a home in LA.

Not that we’re reading too much into things: but what’s better than a visit from your favourite gynaecologist on your home turf? Why, a visit from the stork soon…

Overheard

“Whoever buys the first U2 ticket will give Bono his ‘boni’.”

-Music critic Narendra Kusnur on social media

Life, Like A Movie Script

Christopher Nolan at the shoot in SoBo.

Returning home on Tuesday evening, we were delighted to find our apartment lit up like a Hollywood movie set; it was positively glowing with an ethereal light and on closer inspection, we found that the source of the incandescence was a couple of movie set lights which had been placed on the terrace of our building, diagonally across from which internationally-renowned director Christopher Nolan and his crew were shooting a night scene for his upcoming action thriller, Tenet. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh along with Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, for almost a week, the presence of the international film crew had been un-missable on our street. Massive trucks, loaded with heavy equipment, lined both sides of the road, accompanied by ambulances, catering and security vehicles; and the excitement of it all had been palpable ever since Nolan and his unit had pinpointed two locations in the neighbourhood in which they were to shoot. Having worked as an AD on an Indo-US film way back in our salad days (Krishna Shah’s Shalimar, starring amongst others Rex Harrison, Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Shammi Kapoor and John Saxon), we could well imagine the beehive activity that was taking place next door. A film shoot is the closest one can come to extreme precision and all-round chaos simultaneously, and for a brief moment, we were tempted to step outside and try and witness first-hand the director of award-winning movies such Inception and Dunkirk, at his craft.

But then it occurred to us that we were in the most enviable situation of all: in the cosy confines of our own home, away from the frenzy and chaos, basking in the heavenly light, created by one of the world’s most renowned directors.

Sometimes, one’s life can resemble a movie script. Tuesday night was definitely one such.

Where the Wild Things Are

Artists Rini Dhumal and Arte Merchant (right) at an earlier camp.

The end of the month will see some of the city’s leading artists participate in a camp and tiger safari in Tadoba in memory of the late Jawaharlal Darda, a patron of the arts. The artists include Kahini Arte Merchant, Vinod Sharma, Prabhakar Kolte, Rini Dhumal, Brinda Miller, Sujata Bajaj, and all the paintings produced during the camp will be on permanent display in a museum of contemporary art in Yavatmal.

“Participation in an art camp gives the artists an opportunity to interact with their contemporaries and is a platform of debate and even dissent. Personally, I have made friends with artists from all over India through travelling, working and staying together in various cities of the world,” said Arte Merchant, who is currently working on her series titled ‘All the Stars in the Sky, following the success of her ‘The Garden at Midnight’ series . “Artists can see new methods of working and exchange ideas at such camps.”

One of Arte Merchant’s canvasses from The Garden At Midnight’ series

Interestingly, this is the second art camp to be held in Tadoba; the first had been organised at the Bamboo Forest Safari Resort, said to be a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. “I am really looking forward to the sometimes-deafening silence of the forest, sans cell phones,” said Arte Merchant about her forthcoming trip.

