Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Heralding the Way

A surprising omission during the portfolio allocation of the Modi government’s second term a couple of months ago was that of veteran politician Suresh Prabhu. Prabhu, the senior Maharashtra-based leader from the party who had held high-profile ministries in the past, including Railways, Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industry, was instead appointed to the post of ‘Indian Sherpa to the G20’ in June 2019. And word comes in that this weekend a dapper Prabhu, who’d traded his familiar bush shirt and trousers for a smart suit, was spotted in his new avatar in Biarritz, France, receiving Prime Minister Modi and had been instrumental in organising the Indian delegation’s visit for the ongoing G7 summit. “He arrived in France almost a week ago and has been working closely with the key French players towards the Prime Minister’s visit; as Sherpa, he will be escorting the PM to various events during the trip, starting with the cultural dinner hosted by President Macron,” informs our source.

Gita Kapoor, Farah Khan Ali, Manish Malhotra, Queenie Singh, Malvika Modi Poddar, Nitasha Nanda, Shalini Passi, Raj Mahtani, Zarine Khan and Soni Mahdi Agarwal

As anyone in the know will tell you, Mumbai and Delhi’s society queens and hostesses with the mostest rule the roost in their own territories; but this does not mean that they cannot enjoy a pleasant afternoon in each other’s company when the occasion demands. And last week, a swathe of high-profile socialites from both cities was spotted lunching quite happily together at the Taj Palace’s Chinese eatery in the capital. Seen on the occasion were Zarine Khan and daughter Farah Khan Ali, Queenie Singh, Shalini Passi, Gita Kapoor, Malvika Modi Poddar, Soni Mahdi Agarwal and Nitasha Nanda amongst others.

It was a lunch hosted by Nitasha Nanda for the glitterati who were visiting from Mumbai and participating in Timsy Anand and Malvika Modi Poddar’s Jahan luxury exhibit at the hotel,” said Kapoor, regarded as Delhi’s resident wit. “We ate Sea bass and Peking Duck and plenty of dim sums,” she said, adding, “And Queenie being vegetarian — she converted after her marriage to Rishi — ate mock chicken.”

Incidentally, Manish Malhotra, who was in the Capital for bridal appointments at his store, along with Raj Mahtani, were the only two lucky men present in this assemblage of glamour.

Malini Agarwal, Shweta Shetty and Nawaz Mody Singhania at LFW.

Two glam ladies who made heads turn at the LFW finale were wife of leading industrialist and fitness guru Nawaz Modi Singhania and songstress and Yoga exponent Shweta Shetty, who have been friends since their teens. “In fact she’s more than a friend – [she’s] like a sister to me,” said Shetty about the girl’s nightout. “I knew her before she married one of the city’s most eligible bachelors and she hasn’t changed one bit since then.”

Shetty, who was attending a fashion show in India after a long time, says she was very impressed by the professionalism on display. “It was the Gauri and Nainika show which was absolutely stunning.”

About Nawaz and her own approach to fitness, she says that though both have been at it for a long time, it was Singhania who’d first begun on the journey. “She has always had the most amazing body, which is getting better with age, because she works very, very hard on her exercise and diet regime,” shared Shetty. “While I, on the other hand, love chocolates and being a true South Indian, love rice and coconut milk in my curries and gussi,” said Shetty, adding, “Nawaz is so very careful and very, very disciplined about her diet…in fact it was she who inspired me to lose weight as I had been very plump for many years when I was young.”

Festival of delights

Srila Mathai in sari with a visitor at the pop up.

This Sunday was witness to a prime assemblage of some of the city’s leading, artsy, culturati and handmade people at Srila Mathai’s weekend pop up ‘The Good Life’ at her store Baro in Lower Parel. “It’s going to be a riot of colour, fragrance and craft” her invitation had read, and there, to partake in the festival were the likes of Neera and Shyam Benegal, Bose Krishnamchari; Arjun Bhasin (the internationally renowned stylist who we are informed was shopping for his next project, which just happens to be the wardrobe of the upcoming ‘A Suitable Boy’ movie); Vogue’s Anaita Shroff (who made a beeline for the pickles); and Reliance Brands’ Darshan Mehta (who was said to be so impressed by the handmade toys on display that he thought the Hamley’s stores he was soon bringing to India should include a section of them).

“It was amazing because of the energy in the space and the authenticity of what each person brought,” said Mathai the morning after. “For everyone who came either to participate or visit it felt much more than a mere shopping experience, but rather like a reaffirmation of values and a sense of community that so often gets lost.” Incidentally, Mathai, a long term resident of Mumbai who’d moved to the city from Kolkata, says she named her store Baro because it means 12 in Bengali. “Our address is 12 Sun Mill and my whole being is from Kolkata!”

