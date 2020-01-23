e-paper
Home / Cities / Man arrested for molesting woman cop during BJP chief’s welcome programme

Man arrested for molesting woman cop during BJP chief’s welcome programme

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman sub-inspector deployed at Zero Point in Greater Noida, en route BJP President JP Nadda’s way to Agra for a rally in support of the new citizenship law. The suspect, Shoaib, a resident of Hapur, touched the women officer inappropriately, and tried to snatch her cellphone when she started making a video of the incident. The BJP distanced itself from incident and said the suspect was not a party worker.

Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Gautam Budh Nagar, said the incident took place around 11.30am. “The BJP president had crossed the spot and the crowd was dispersing when the man inappropriately touched the sub-inspector deployed there to manage the programme,” she said.

Police said the women cop acted swiftly and caught hold of the man. “The man and his accomplices started resisting and manhandling the police personnel. The cops on the spot arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of IPC,” Shukla said.

Gautam Budh Nagar BJP distanced itself from the incident and said the suspect was not a party worker. Vijay Bhati, Gautam Budh Nagar BJP district president, said the BJP national president had reached Zero Point around 11.15am. “We had gathered to for his welcome programme. He stayed there for 15 minutes and then started off for Jewar, and then Agra. We also left the spot with Nadda’s cavalcade. We do know what happened next. The suspect is not our party worker,” he said.

Sector Beta-2 police station registered a case against the suspect under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Sector 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). “The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” SHO Sector Beta-2 Sujeet Upadhyaya said.

However, the people who attended the programme said that it appears to be a case of misunderstanding. “The crowd was dispersing when the suspect patted the cop, mistaking her to be a friend,” local resident Manish Kumar said.

