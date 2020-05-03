e-paper
Man arrested for posting hate comments on social media

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
A manager of a gems firm was arrested after he posted a hateful message on a video where a West Bengal police team was seen being assaulted. The accused was later released on bail.

“The man identified as Ashish Dharne, in his thirties, posted a comment against the police vehicles on a video posted on social media on Wednesday. After Dharne made the comment, he also got into an abusive spat with another social media user over the same,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

After receiving the complaint from Navi Mumbai cybercell, the local police traced the man to his residence and placed him under arrest.

Dharne placed under arrest under sections of Indian Penal Code and The Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act for breach of peace. According to the FIR registered against Dharne, ‘The comment was hateful in nature and may have led to a law and order issue.’

