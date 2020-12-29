Man beaten to death in Narela over suspicion of theft, two arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:47 IST

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area was allegedly beaten to death on Thursday by two others from the area on suspicion of theft. Police said they have arrested two men for the death.

Police identified the man who died as Allahrakha. According to the police, during the early hours of Thursday, they received a call reporting that some men had beaten a man and he had fallen unconscious. A police team that reached the spot took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer said, a resident of the area, who had witnessed the assault, told police in his complaint that he saw four men thrashing Allahrakh with sticks, accusing him of having stolen water motor and other items from their houses. “ The eyewitness said the men had tied him up to a grille and continued to beat him until he fell unconscious. He said when he interfered, the four men left the spot and he alerted Allahrakha’s family, who then called the police,” the officer said,

Police said, during preliminary inquiry they identified the four suspects and managed to arrest two of them following raids. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that they have arrested two of the identified men. “The two parties were known to each other. It looks like they had a fight over some personal issue which took a violent shape. We are probing the case and a case of murder has been registered,” Sharma said.

Another officer, who did not wish to be named, said that preliminary investigation has revealed that both the parties(victim and the accused persons) have criminal cases lodged against them.