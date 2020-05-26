e-paper
Man bludgeoned to death in Hadapsar

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
A 23-year-old man with a criminal record was found bludgeoned to death in Hadapsar on Tuesday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Basavraj alias Bashya Kamble, a resident of Ashtavinayak colony in Hadapsar. He was found to be a member of a local gang and has a record of cases against him at Hadapsar police station. He was found with his head bashed in with a hard object like a rock.

The police are looking for suspects in the case. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian penal code was registered at Hadapsar police station against unidentified people.

