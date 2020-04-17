Man booked for assaulting woman cop in Kalyan

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:21 IST

A 27-year-old man was booked for allegedly assaulting a police woman who was on bandobast duty at Kalyan taluka on Friday.

According to Kalyan taluka police officers, although we made several announcements at Mharal village, some defied the lockdown rules.

Nishant Deshmukh was driving his car when the woman police naik stopped him near the village.

The police said, “He didn’t have any valid reason for being out but started arguing with the police. He assaulted the woman constable. We have registered cases against him under Section 353 of Indian Penal Code. We did not arrest him but seized his car. The constable was taken to hospital.”