Man booked for defaming wife on social media

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:46 IST

A man was on Thursday booked for defaming his wife on social media platforms.

He is already facing charges of rape and has secured anticipatory bail from the high court. The first information report (FIR) against him has now been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act.

The accused is a resident of Nanda Colony.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer (SHO) Arshpreet Kaur Grewal said it was for the third time a complaint was lodged against the accused by the same woman.

“A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was first registered against him in 2015, but the matter had later ended in a compromise as accused agreed to marry the woman. After their marriage, several disputes were reported between the couple and in 2017, a case of gangrape was registered against the accused, his three brothers and father on the basis of the complaint lodged by the same woman. The accused had absconded then and secured anticipatory bail from the high court on January 23 this year,” she added.

The SHO said that now, the accused had posted objectionable content on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to defame his wife.

A complaint in this matter was submitted by the victim in October and after preliminary investigation, the FIR under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused. The accused is still at large, she added.