Man booked for ditching her pregnant wife in ICU

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:25 IST

Pune The Chakan police have booked a person who flees after marrying a woman at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

According to the police, the bridegroom married his partner at an ICU of a hospital in Chakan a few days ago following pressure from social organisations and public. The accused had engaged in a physical relationship with the woman with promise of marriage and the latter became pregnant.

When the accused denied to marry the complainant, she allegedly attempted to commit suicide and landed in the hospital, states the FIR. Later, local social organisations found out the youth and pressurised him to marry the woman in the hospital itself. However, soon after the wedding, the youth fled Chakan, according to the complaint filed by the woman.

The victim, a Dalit, and her family members have lodged a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989 and IPC Section 376 (rape) rape against her newly married husband.

According to the complainant, the accused identified as Suraj Nalawade had a physical relationship with the victim on April 29 at his residence wherein he promised to marry her. He later refused to tie the knot citing caste issue. Later, Suraj married the victim in the presence of her parents inside the ICU on November 29 and fled. His phone is also switched off.

Inspector Kalyan Pawar of Chakan police station said that the woman has lodged a complaint against the accused. “We will arrest the accused soon,” said Pawar