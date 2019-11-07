e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Man booked for physically assaulting PMC worker

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A man was booked by Pune police on Wednesday for roughing up a worker of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Bibwewadi.  

The incident took place on Tuesday at 10 am in the Bibwewadi regional office of PMC. The accused has been identified as Sharad Jadhav, a resident of Arogya Kothi, Gultekdi.  

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suryakant Gawali, 40, a resident of Bibwewadi. Gawali works as a helper in a contractor’s working in the health department at the regional office.  

Jadhav had come to the PMC office seeking a solution from a problem related to a drainage line that runs from outside his house in Arogya Kothi. He was demanding answers about no PMC action in the issue when the fight broke out, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Swargate police station. Assistant police inspector AK Rasal of Swargate police station is investigating the case.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities