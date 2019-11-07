Man booked for physically assaulting PMC worker

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:31 IST

PUNE A man was booked by Pune police on Wednesday for roughing up a worker of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Bibwewadi.

The incident took place on Tuesday at 10 am in the Bibwewadi regional office of PMC. The accused has been identified as Sharad Jadhav, a resident of Arogya Kothi, Gultekdi.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suryakant Gawali, 40, a resident of Bibwewadi. Gawali works as a helper in a contractor’s working in the health department at the regional office.

Jadhav had come to the PMC office seeking a solution from a problem related to a drainage line that runs from outside his house in Arogya Kothi. He was demanding answers about no PMC action in the issue when the fight broke out, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Swargate police station. Assistant police inspector AK Rasal of Swargate police station is investigating the case.