Man booked for repeatedly raping, blackmailing colleague in Gurugram

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:20 IST

Gurugram A man working at a multinational company was booked for allegedly raping a colleague in Sushant Lok, recording a video of the act and blackmailing her for around eight months. The woman alleged that he promised to marry her, but later refused to do so.

According to the police, the woman met the man while working at the private company in Gurugram. The incident is alleged to have taken place on January 10, 2018, when she had gone to his house to collect her wallet.

In the police complaint, the woman said that on January 9, she had forgotten her wallet at the office and the next day, the suspect called her and told her that he had taken it with him. “I went to his residence reluctantly, roughly around noon. He told me to come upstairs and started discussing an office project,” she said.

She said that he allegedly made her tea, which tasted “peculiar” and “made her drowsy”. He then allegedly raped her and recorded the act on his mobile phone. “He started threatening me that if I told anyone about it, he would circulate the pictures and videos online,” she said.

“If he had not assured me of marriage, I would not have consented and allowed any more sexual exploitation by him,” she said. The accused man allegedly kept blackmailed her into a physical relationship with him.

The woman, in the complaint, alleged that he slapped her, forced her to drink alcohol and had “unnatural sex” with her. On August 11, she came to know that the man has been in a relationship with another woman for the last three years. “I came to know that he never intended to marry me and was abusing me,” the woman said.

Police said that the woman, with whom the man was in a relationship, allegedly threatened to kill her and her family when she confronted her about the incident.

According to the FIR, the woman allegedly approached an executive of her company, who asked her to not approach the police but rather file an internal complaint against the man. She also alleged that the company’s internal complaints committee (ICC) took around seven months to investigate her allegations, after which they cleared him. The woman then approached the National Commission for Women with her complaint.

Garima, station house officer (SHO), women’s police station, Sector 51, said, “We have received a complaint in this regard. The man is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the man person under sections 376 (2)N (raping a woman repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday. The woman who allegedly threatened to kill her and her family was also booked.

