Man booked under abetment to suicide charge

gurugram

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:03 IST

Nearly 25 days after a woman allegedly killed herself by hanging at her house in Sector 5, police on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly abetting her suicide.

According to police, the deceased, who was married, was allegedly in a relationship with the suspect for sometime.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman had left a suicide note accusing the man of harassing her. At the time of the incident, her family members did not want to take any action. On Wednesday, they approached police and filed a complaint.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Sector 10 on Thursday. Police said that no suicide note was found at the spot.

According to police, the man was part of the family-run business. The incident took place around 11am when his mother had gone to a temple.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “The man did not leave a suicide note. The family members have denied if he was under any duress. Police are investigating the case.”

The body was returned to his family members after a post-mortem examination. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 22:33 IST