Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:46 IST

A 25-year-old man died after a biker ran him over in Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

Rahul Pawar, a resident of Palghar, was crossing the road near Anjur village when the accident took place. He sustained serious head and spine injuries and died during treatment. Police are yet to arrest the accused. He had come to stay at his relative’s house for a few days.