Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Man dies in Kalwa hit-and-run

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:27 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
A 41-year-old man died after a speeding van hit his bike near Kharegaon toll plaza in Kalwa on Thursday.

Thirty-year-old pillion rider sustained multiple injuries and is recovering at a hospital.

An officer from Kalwa police station said Mehboob Ansari and the injured, Nadim Khan, were hit by a speeding tempo-traveller whose licence plate has been identified.

The driver, according to the police, fled from the spot after the accident.

The officer said a case has been registered against the driver under sections 304A, 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said that they will arrest the driver soon.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:27 IST

