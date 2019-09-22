Man dies, wife and son critical after car hits bike

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:10 IST

A man was killed while his wife and son were critically injured when the motorcycle on which they were commuting was hit by a car coming out of the Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar late on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Abdul Ekhlaq, 36, his wife Yasmeen, and son Altamash, said police.

Abdul, a resident of Valmiki Marg near Hazratganj police station, was an electronics mechanic. The incident occurred when he was returning home from his sister’s place in Aliganj, said AK Singh, inspector, Mahanagar.

The three were rushed to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre by some passers-by, but Abdul succumbed to his injuries. The condition of his wife and son was critical, he said.

Locals staged a protest near the Hazratganj police station on Sunday demanding arrest of the car driver and ex-gratia for the victim’s family. The protest ended after two hours when the agitators were assured that a recommendation would be made to senior district administration for ex-gratia and stern action would be taken against the car driver, said police officials.

He said the police registered an FIR of causing death and injuries due to reckless driving against the unidentified car driver and efforts were on to trace the car.

