Man found dead in Chandimandir

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:12 IST

The local police have launched a murder probe after the body of an unidentified man was found in a pit near Eco City company in Chandimandir on Thursday.

Rajpal, 59, who is a watchman at the firm, said he spotted the man lying dead around 1.45pm. He told the police that the deceased was wearing a shirt with white and pink stripes and grey trousers. There was white cloth (parna) around his neck, that may have been used to strangle him to death, he said. On his complaint, a case of murder was registered.