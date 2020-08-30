e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man found dead near railway track: Kin runs from pillar to post to file complaint

Man found dead near railway track: Kin runs from pillar to post to file complaint

He said that the city police and railway police are passing bucks on the issue instead of taking action

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A man was made to run from pillar to post to seek justice for his brother who was found dead on July 13 near railway tracks in Jugiana.

According to Chandan Kumar, the city police and railway police are passing bucks on the issue instead of taking action.

Kumar has now approached director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta seeking his intervention in the matter.

Chandan’s brother Kundan Kumar, 22, worked as a sanitary worker at an automobile showroom in Jugiana.

According to Chandan Kumar, the supervisor of the showroom used to thrash Kundan and due to this, he was suffering from depression for the past many days.

“On August 13, my brother called me and informed me that the accused are thrashing him near the railway track. When I reached there, I found his mutilated body on the other side of the track,” he added.

“The accused have murdered my brother and made it look like an accident. I have been visiting the Focal Point police station and GRP for past one and a half years but to no avail,” said Chandan.

SHO at GRP police station Inspector Balbir Singh said that the inquiry is ongoing. The police will take appropriate action according to the investigation report, he said.

top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
‘My conscience does not permit’: SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In