Man found dead near railway track: Kin runs from pillar to post to file complaint

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:13 IST

A man was made to run from pillar to post to seek justice for his brother who was found dead on July 13 near railway tracks in Jugiana.

According to Chandan Kumar, the city police and railway police are passing bucks on the issue instead of taking action.

Kumar has now approached director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta seeking his intervention in the matter.

Chandan’s brother Kundan Kumar, 22, worked as a sanitary worker at an automobile showroom in Jugiana.

According to Chandan Kumar, the supervisor of the showroom used to thrash Kundan and due to this, he was suffering from depression for the past many days.

“On August 13, my brother called me and informed me that the accused are thrashing him near the railway track. When I reached there, I found his mutilated body on the other side of the track,” he added.

“The accused have murdered my brother and made it look like an accident. I have been visiting the Focal Point police station and GRP for past one and a half years but to no avail,” said Chandan.

SHO at GRP police station Inspector Balbir Singh said that the inquiry is ongoing. The police will take appropriate action according to the investigation report, he said.